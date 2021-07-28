Fort Frances woman charged in serious assault at Portage Avenue business

A 38-year-old Fort Frances woman is facing charges following what OPP are calling a serious assault in the community.

OPP said the incident occurred on July 25. Police were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of Portage Avenue in Fort Frances at about 5:15 p.m. with reports of an assault with a weapon.

Police and paramedics located a 20-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries; the victim was air lifted to Toronto for medical treatment, OPP said.

The suspect was located and arrested on July 26 at about 12:30 p.m., and has been charged with aggravated assault.

She remains in custody and is due in court on July 29.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.