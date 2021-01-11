Most students in Fort Frances will not return to school today

The Northwestern Health Unit has ordered many Fort Frances-area schools to remain closed to in-person learning for two weeks after a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The health unit announced Sunday that it had instructed schools and school boards within Fort Frances municipal boundaries to delay in-person learning, despite an announcement by the province last week that northern Ontario schools could again return to the classroom starting Monday.

The health unit announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rainy River District on Saturday, after there had been nine other cases reported during the week.

The school boards must delay the provision of in-person teaching or instructions to students who attend school in the municipality of Fort Frances until at least Jan. 25. They must also delay the reopening of schools where most of the staff are residents of Fort Frances.

An exception is being made for in-person instruction to students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated through remote learning and who wish to attend in-person instruction.

The following schools are affected:

St. Mary's School

Our Lady of the Way School - Stratton

J.W. Walker Public School

Robert Moore School

Donald Young School

Fort Frances Intermediate School and High School

Crossroads Public School - Devlin

Mine Centre Public School – Mine Centre

Seven Generations Secondary School

The delay will not apply to other schools that are not listed above or are not in the municipality of Fort Frances, and these instructions do not apply to day cares.

The health unit acknowledged keeping the schools closed is a significant disruption to families in Fort Frances, but said the numbers seen this weekend in the community can't be ignored. The health unit said the risk of COVID-19 is very real, there is evidence of community transmission, and keeping these schools in virtual learning at this time can reduce the risk of further infections.

"We continue to monitor the situation in other communities and will take additional measures as necessary," medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said in a statement.

People are being asked to continue to take all steps to limit close contact with those outside of your household, wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice physical distancing.