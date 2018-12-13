Municipal officials in Fort Frances, Ont., and leaders of several nearby First Nations are hoping to leave the past behind and move forward, as a new friendship agreement is scheduled to get inked today in the northwestern Ontario town.

The agreement involves the town of Fort Frances along with Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nations, also known as Agency One communities.

The signing, to take place at noon at Point Park in Fort Frances, is at a location which has been involved in litigation for for over two decades between the town and the Agency One communities.

June Caul, the mayor of Fort Frances, said she first proposed meeting with the Agency One communities during her election campaign last fall to try and mend fences.

"It's a reconciliation of our First Nations people deserving what they have had in the past, and deserving to be part of every community and every workforce, and not being shunned like they have been in the past," said Caul.

The goal of the agreement is to make the town, as well as the First Nations, better places to live, while also fostering economic development and finding common ground on regional issues.

The document itself will lay out the history of the town and the neighbouring First Nations.

Caul said Agency One communities lead the efforts, first inviting councillors from Fort Frances to learn about their communities, with Fort Frances then inviting councillors from the First Nations to also learn about the town.

"They're no different than we are," said Caul. "We breathe the same air, we want the same things in life, we need to work together and be brothers and sisters like they have always called everybody in their language, and in their communities."

The litigation between the Agency One First Nations and town itself is still in court, but the hope is to resolve issues between the parties as quickly as possible.