18 new forest fires confirmed in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon

Eighteen new forest fires were reported in northwestern Ontario by late afternoon on Tuesday, Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 70 fires burning in the region.

AFFES also warned of smoke drift in the region, not only from fires burning in northwestern Ontario, but western provinces as well.

The Municipality of Red Lake issued an update on two forest fires burning near the community on Tuesday.

In the update, Red Lake mayor Fred Mota said one of the fires, known as Red Lake 77, "poses a growing concern for a potential evacuation."

The fire is not under control at 22,000 hectares, and is burning about 20 kilometres west of the communities of Madsen and Starret-Olsen.

Meanwhile, Red lake 16 is listed as being observed at more than 70,500 hectares, and is burning about 10 kilometres north of Red Lake 77.

Mota said there is concern the two fires could join.

"It is estimated that once combined, the fire may well be over 150,000 hectares in size," Mota stated.

Ontario's interactive forest fire map shows a number of other forest fires burning in the vicinity of Red Lake fires 16 and 77:

Red Lake 72, 160 hectares, not under control

Red Lake 73, 4,500 hectares, not under control

Red Lake 99, 0.1 hectares, under control

Meanwhile, Red Lake 68 is located about 55 kilometres northeast of the municipality. It's not under control at 15,000 hectares.

In the statement, Mota said sprinklers are being set up throughout Red Lake to add an additional layer of protection.

Elsewhere in the region, Kenora 51 has grown to more than 78,000 hectares. The fire is burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, and is not under control.

AFFES said 21 crews and 13 helicopters are working on the fire, which has been active over the past several days.