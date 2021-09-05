72 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario Sunday

There were 72 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said of those, 58 fires were being monitored, three were not under control, 10 were under control, and one fire was being held and not likely to spread due to suppression efforts.

The majority of the fires, 31, are located in the Sioux Lookout district, with 24 in the Red Lake district.

There are no fires currently burning in the Thunder Bay district.

As for the rest of the region, there are seven fires in the Nipigon district, five in the Fort Fraces district, four in the Dryden district, and one in the Kenora district.

The agency said the fire hazard was mainly low to moderate across the region, with a small area of high hazard in the Fort Frances district.

The 2021 fire season runs until Oct. 31.