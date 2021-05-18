More than 40 forest fires burning in northwest Sunday

More than 40 forest fires were burning in northwestern Ontario as of Sunday morning.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said the the fire hazard is extreme in the western half of the region (the Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout districts).

A restricted fire zone is in place for the Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances districts, and the southern parts of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts, AFFES said.

Under the restricted fire zone, outdoor fires and banned. The restricted fire zone will remain in place until further notice, AFFES said.

The fire hazard is high-to-extreme in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts.

Restrictions have also been put in place in the Fort Frances area due to fire activity.

AFFES said an implementation order has been issued due to Fort Frances 47, which was listed at 407 hectares in size and not under control Sunday on Ontario's interactive forest fire map.

The implementation order restricts access to some roads in the area of the fire, including Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, Kaiarskon South Road, and Charles Road south of kilometre marker 24.

Access to all branch roads connected to the roads listed above is also restricted, AFFES said.

All use or occupation of Crown lands within 500 metres of the roads is also prohibited.

Only those with a travel permit issued by Fort Frances district Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry can access the roads while the implementation order is in place.