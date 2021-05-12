2 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario as of Wednesday morning

Two forest fires were burning in the northwest as of Wednesday morning, the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said.

Both fires are in the Red Lake area.

Red Lake 4 was started at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and is being held near Balmer Creek, which is located near Balmertown.

The fire was listed as being 15.5 hectares in size, and AFFES said two FireRanger crews, one waterbomber, and one birddog aircraft have been assisting the Red Lake Fire Department with the fire.

Red Lake 5 is burning about 90 kilometres north of Red Lake, near Pikangikum. That fire is listed as being 0.1 hectares in size, and is being held.

The fire hazard was listed as being predominantly moderate to high across the region, with an area of low hazard in the Nipigon district.