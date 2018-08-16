Forest fire crews see 'active few days' in northwestern Ontario due to heat, thunderstorms

Heat and thunderstorms in northwestern Ontario have led to a busy few days for forest fire crews in the area.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 31 active fires in the northwest region, said Chris Marchand, fire information officer with Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services.

Nine of those fires are not under control, while the remainder are either under control or under observation.

The majority of new fires were caused by lightning strikes, Marchand said, and none are threatening any communities.

"It's certainly been an active few says in the northwest region," Marchand said. "We've seen lightning become a prominent factor with fires on the landscape, it's really just that time of year."

Marchand said the fire hazard remains moderate to low in the southern areas of the region due to recent precipitation.

However, the hazard is high to extreme in other places, including the Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Kenora, and Red Lake areas.

"We do see a good chance of more precipitation in many sectors this week that could help temper that fire hazard and assist the effort to put some of these fires out," Marchand said.

The largest fire burning as of Monday afternoon was Red Lake 18, which is near the Manitoba border and was reported as being 104 hectares.