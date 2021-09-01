Restricted fire zone in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances districts lifted

Open-air burning is once again allowed across northwestern Ontario, as the province lifts the restricted fire zone in the western parts of the region.

The restricted fire zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden districts was lifted as of 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

There are now no restricted fire zones in effect in the region.

The change comes as 78 forest fires were reported.

Only one new fire was discovered by late afternoon on Tuesday: Dryden 131 was listed on Wednesday morning as not under control at 0.1 hectares and was burning near Bonny Bay Road, about 12 kilometres east of Dryden.

AFFES said the fire hazard in the region is mainly low, with a few areas of moderate hazard.