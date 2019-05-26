Forest fire fighters from Northwest deployed to assist in Alberta

Forest fire fighters from Northwestern Ontario have been deployed to Alberta to help with that province's escalated fire activity, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said.

About 80 staff from the ministry's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services — they include forest fire fighters, support staff, and an incident management team — left from Dryden and Sudbury on Saturday, flying to Alberta, where they'll help with what the ministry called the province's "escalated fire situation."

The ministry said Ontario's fire situation, meanwhile, has been "relatively quiet" sine the beginning of this year's fire situation, and enough resources remain in the province to address any forest fires as they arise.

As for the current situation in the Northwest, there was only one active fire as of Saturday: Kenora 25, a 19-hectare fire found about 14 kilometres east of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. The fire was listed as under control.

Overall, the Northwest Region is under a low fire hazard, except for some areas in the Red Lake sector's far north, where the hazard is moderate.