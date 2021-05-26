4,400-hectare forest fire near Kenora now being held

A large forest fire burning north of Kenora is now listed as being held, with FireRanger crews working to extinguish hotspots on the fire's perimeter.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said there was minimal activity from Kenora 27 on Tuesday.

Eleven FireRanger crews continue to work on the fire, and are establishing campsites and helipads in the area to help suppression efforts.

The fire is one of a dozen burning in northwestern Ontario as of Wednesday morning.

Two other fires continue to burn east of Kenora, AFFES said:

Kenora 25 is not under control at 2,062 hectares.

Kenora 30 is not under control at 1,162 hectares.

Suppression efforts on both of those fires are being handled by 28 FireRanger crews, and helicopters, AFFES said.

AFFES reported one new fire, which was discovered late Tuesday afternoon: Red Lake 13 is burning about six kilometres south of Ear Falls. The fire is not under control, and one hectare in size, AFFES said.

For a full list of fires burning in the region, visit the province's interactive forest fire map.

The fire hazard in the northwest is mainly moderate, with an area of high hazard in the southwest and central areas, as well as a few pockets of low hazard scattered throughout the region, AFFES said.