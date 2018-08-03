Two new fires reported in northwest, MNRF says

A high-pressure weather system moving into the northwest will be drying out the region and increasing the forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

The fire hazard in the Kenora District, and most of the Dryden and Fort Frances districts, is high, the MNRF said.

The Red Lake and Sioux Lookout districts are moderate to high, while the Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts are low to moderate with a pocket of high-hazard areas around Armstrong.

Two new fires

Two new fires were reported by early evening on August 2, bringing the total burning in the northwest to 88.

Nine are not under control, seven are being held, 10 are under control, and 62 are being observed.

The two new fires reported were:

Dryden Fire 39, located about 11 kilometres east of Borups Corners; the fire is is being held

Fort Frances Fire 36, which is approximately 80 kilometres north of Fort Frances and 0.1 hectares; the fire is not under control

Assessment of new fire cluster continues

The MNRF continues to assess a new cluster of fires burning near Fort Severn. Two crews have been dispatched to the area, where nine confirmed fires were reported late Wednesday night. One fire was reported as being 40 kilometres from the community.

An MNRF spokesman said crews are beginning to develop a plan for the fires, which includes bringing two helicopters up to the area for water bucket support.

Elsewhere in the region, travel restrictions remain in effect for Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, where some canoe routes have been closed due to fires within the park itself. Access to a number of lakes inside the park has also been restricted.