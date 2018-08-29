New wildfire starts continue to be reported throughout the northwest, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said, with two new fires reported as of early evening Tuesday.

Overall, 53 fires are currently burning in the region, with 49 listed as under control, under observation or being held.

The fire hazard in the region is low due to cooler, wet weather, the ministry said, and a restricted fire zone has been lifted.

Outdoor fires are once again permitted throughout the northwest region.

Smoke from large fires in western Canada and the western United States continues to drift into the northwest and affect the air quality in the region, and Ontario Parks has implemented some restrictions in Woodland Caribou, Wabakimi and Quetico provincial parks due to fires burning within their borders.

Some canoe routes in the parks have been closed, and access to a number of lakes limited.