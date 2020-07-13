One new forest fire reported in northwest

There was one new forest fire reported in the northwest on Wednesday, bringing the total burning in the region to 15, Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

The fire, known as Nipigon 69, is 0.1 hectares in size and burning near Tennant Lake, about 112 kilometres north of Geraldton.

The fire is listed as under control, AFFES said.

Of the 15 fires currently burning in the northwest, one is being held, three are under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire being held is the 6,678-hectare Nipigon 45, AFFES said.

That fire is burning near Eabametoong First Nation, which declared a state of emergency earlier this month and more than 500 vulnerable residents have left the community due to the fire.

However, they're expected to start returning home this week.

AFFES said 23 crews are working on the Nipigon 45 fire, with support from five helicopters.

Across the region, the fire hazard is mainly low to moderate, AFFES said, with some areas of high hazard in the Fort Frances District.