A new cluster of fires in Ontario's far north has Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry firefighters concerned about a remote community.

The cluster of nine confirmed fires was reported late Wednesday night. They're burning in the Fort Severn area, with the closest being just 40 kilometres from the community.

During a technical briefing for media on Thursday afternoon, the ministry's Bill Cole said resources are already on the ground in and around Fort Severn.

"The fires up there range in size from two to 200 hectares," he said. "We are moving some crews up there to begin a more thorough assessment and if required, suppression activity on those fires."

Kenora, Nipigon district fires a focus

Cole said crews are also maintaining their efforts with Kenora Fire 71, which is about 10,200 hectares and not under control.

"It's not growing in area and not spreading towards any critical infrastructure," Cole said. "We have lots of resources on that fire: air attack and ground crews."

Cole said firefighters are taking "limited action" on another cluster of Kenora-district fires, which are burning inside Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, but, he said, "progress continues to be made."

The other major focus in the northwest is Nipigon Fire 30, near Nibinamik First Nation, which is more than 32,800 hectares.

"We are putting effort into maintaining control on the growth of that fire," Cole said. "We have no serious concerns about that at the moment."

"There could be smoke impacts to the local communities, but we're monitoring that closely."