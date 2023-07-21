After a brief reprieve from forest fire activity, northwestern Ontario could see more lightning-caused forest fires in the coming days as a spell of hot, humid weather hits the region.

The 2023 forest fire season has been a busy one in Ontario, with a total of 448 confirmed fires reported so far this year, above the 10-year average of 412 fires for the same time period.

"Thanks to widespread precipitation over the last couple of weeks, we have seen considerable relief from the escalated fire activity experienced across Ontario since about mid-May," said Alison Bezubiak, fire information officer with Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services.

Bezubiak said that as of Friday afternoon, there were 65 active fires across the province; the majority of those are burning in northwestern Ontario.

"Of those 65 fires, there are eight fires under control, two fires being held and 50 fires being observed," she said. "At this time, there's five fires that not are not yet under control and they're all located here in the northwest region."

"Those include Red Lake 28 and 29, Nipigon 13 and 19, and Sioux Lookout 33, which are all the fires of priority in the province right now. There's been minimal fire behaviour exhibited on these fires in recent days, and there are no concerns for smoke or public safety relating to these, or any fires in Ontario at this time."

More fire starts are expected in the coming days, however.

"The wildland fire hazard is starting to climb up a little bit, again showing predominantly moderate to high hazard across the northwest region with this recent increase in temperature that we've seen," Bezubiak said. "Coinciding with the increase in both temperature and humidity, there is a potential for the development of isolated thunderstorms and that could contribute to new fire starts from lightning."

Temperatures in many parts of the northwest are expected to climb to the 28-30 C range over the next week, according to Environment Canada forecasts.