Forest fires prompt air quality statements for parts of northwestern Ontario

Air quality statements have been issued for some parts of northwestern Ontario as Canada's worst forest fire season of the 21st century continues.

Environment Canada issued the air quality statements for the following areas on Tuesday morning:

Dryden

Sioux Lookout

Armstrong

Pickle Lake

Cat Lake

Wunnummin Lake

"Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility," the statement reads. "High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires."

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in northwestern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist through [Tuesday]."

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke can be harmful to people's health, even at low concentrations, but those with lung or heart disease, as well as older adults, children, and those who are pregnant and work outdoors, are at higher risk.

Meanwhile, Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said six new fires were confirmed in the northwest as of Monday evening.

One of the largest fire in the region, Sioux Lookout 7, is burning just north of Cat Lake First Nation and is not under control. AFFES said, however, fire behaviour has been minimal, and it's being monitored.

The fire hazard in the northwest is mostly high to extreme, with some areas of moderate hazard in the eastern parts of the Nipigon sector, AFFES said.

Overall, about 4.7 million hectares of forest have been burned in Canada since the start of the 2023 fire season, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in some of the country's hardest-hit areas, including Quebec, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

"This now qualifies, unfortunately, as Canada's worst wildfire season of the 21st century," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said during a media briefing on Monday. "We currently have nearly 5,000 firefighting personnel, including firefighters, incident management personnel, overhead specialists and members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec."