Northwestern Ontario under restricted fire zone as of Thursday

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is implementing a restricted fire zone for the northwest region as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday due to forest fire activity.

The MNRF made the announcement Wednesday afternoon; a restricted fire zone is also being implemented for most of the northeast.

Some municipalities in the region, including Shuniah, Red Lake, Fort Frances, and Kenora, are also implementing fire bans due to the restricted fire zone, saying all municipal fire permits are being suspended until further notice.

Ontario's interactive forest fire map shows large areas of low and moderate hazard throughout the northwest, but some areas remain under a high hazard, including Thunder Bay. Some areas on the eastern edge of the northwest region are under extreme hazard.

The fire hazard remains extreme for most of the northeast.

The MNRF has announced a restricted fire zone will go into effect for the northwest region on Thursday. (Ontario Forest Fires/Twitter)

Meanwhile, the town of Hornepayne in northwestern Ontario is preparing for an "emergency situation" as a large forest fire burns nearby, the mayor said.

Wawa 3 is about 4,800 hectares in size, and burning close to Highway 631, about 60 kilometres south of Hornepayne. The fire has led to Highway 631 being temporarily closed a few times in recent days.

It's one of two fires burning in the area: Wawa 2 is smaller at about 105 hectares, and burning west of White River, which is at the junction of highways 631 and 17. That fire is also listed as not under control.

"It definitely creates anxiety, first of all," Cheryl Fort said. "That is one access point into our community, and then we're limited just with the northern access.

A lot of our residents, and people that work here, have to travel into the south highway, down toward Sault Ste. Marie or into Thunder Bay."

The fire, and highway closures, are also creating challenges in terms of delivering of supplies, such as fuel, to the community Fort said.

Fort said Hornepayne is posting regular updates regarding the fire on its social media channels, and website.

"We're just going to keep preparing for an emergency situation," she said. "We've never had to evacuate our community."

"Ultimately, if we have to respond to an evacuation or emergency, we'd like to be able to be prepared to do that to the most effective manner that we can. So we've we've reached out to people that know how to do these things."

Meanwhile, the fires led to an impromptu stay in the area for two people cycling across Canada.

Terry Faubert and Don Creamer are both from Powell River, B.C., and are doing the cross-country ride in multiple trips.

"We just do spring and fall," Faubert said. "We don't go in the summer because of the extreme heat and the danger of wildfires."

The pair started their current journey in Longlac, Ont., a week ago, making it part of the way down Highway 631, heading south toward White River.

On Monday, however, they were told by passing motorists that they were getting close to the fire and they needed to "hunker down."

"We set up our tent, got our all our stuff ready, you know, put out our sleeping bags and our sleeping mats," Creamer said. "We were ready for bed, actually, when OPP came, and the officer told us that we needed to grab as many things as we can and leave everything else behind."

Don Creamer and Terry Faubert were on a cycling trip in northwestern Ontario when they were forced to stop due to a large forest fire burning near White River. The pair has been staying in Hornepayne, but hope to continue their journey now that Highway 631 has reopened. (Terry Faubert/Facebook)

Faubert said they left their bikes and tents behind and were brought back to Hornepayne, where they've spent the last two nights staying with resident Dan Brassard.

"I met them the other morning running my dog," he said. "I couldn't leave them on the street. I sensed good vibes from these people, and didn't second-guess it whatsoever."

With the highway re-opened now, however, the pair is hoping they'll be able to get through to Wawa, and then make their way toward Toronto.

"You never know when you're on a bike, you just, you don't know what's around the next corner," Faubert said. "You just have to take it as it comes."

LISTEN | Shayne McCool gives Wednesday's fire update for northwestern Ontario: Superior Morning 5:33 Shayne McCool: Forest Fire Check-In Hear the latest on the forest fire situation in our region including two fires that were burning out of control as of yesterday in the Wawa district.

The region's other large fires include Sioux Lookout 7, which is burning near Cat Lake First Nation. As of Wednesday morning, that fire was more than 10,200 hectares in size, and not under control.

"We're working closely with that community to keep them informed of the fire situation, and to ensure that they're understanding of how we're operating in the area, and the actions that we're taking to ensure that we can keep that that community safe," said Shayne McCool, fire information officer with Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services.

Farther north, Red Lake 5 is burning in Opasquia Provincial Park. The fire is nearly 2,300 hectares in size, and being observed.

As of Wednesday, 71 forest fires had been reported in Ontario since the start of the fire season on April 1. That's down from 77 during the same period in 2022.