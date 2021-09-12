Quetico Provincial Park backcountry reopens as number of active forest fires drops
55 fires burning in northwestern Ontario as of Sunday
Quetico Provincial Park's backcountry has reopened to the public as the number of forest fires burning in the area drops.
Quetico's backcountry closed to campers and travellers on Aug. 17 due to forest fires burning inside the park.
However, the area reopened on Saturday, according to the park's website, and northern entry points have reopened including:
- Baptism Creek
- Pickerel Lake
- Batchewaung Lake
- Sue Falls
- Mack Lake
- Cirrus Lake
- Quetico Lake
The Kings Point and Cache Bay fly-in entry points are also open for flights originating in Canada.
Ontario's forest fire map showed three fires burning inside Quetico as of Sunday afternoon.
They were among 55 fires burning in northwestern Ontario; none of those fires were classified as not under control, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.
The fire hazard throughout the region is low.