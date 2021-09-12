Quetico Provincial Park backcountry reopens as number of active forest fires drops

Quetico Provincial Park's backcountry has reopened to the public as the number of forest fires burning in the area drops.

Quetico's backcountry closed to campers and travellers on Aug. 17 due to forest fires burning inside the park.

However, the area reopened on Saturday, according to the park's website, and northern entry points have reopened including:

Baptism Creek

Pickerel Lake

Batchewaung Lake

Sue Falls

Mack Lake

Cirrus Lake

Quetico Lake

The Kings Point and Cache Bay fly-in entry points are also open for flights originating in Canada.

Ontario's forest fire map showed three fires burning inside Quetico as of Sunday afternoon.

They were among 55 fires burning in northwestern Ontario; none of those fires were classified as not under control, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

The fire hazard throughout the region is low.