No change in number of forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario over past few days

The number of forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario has held steady over the last few days.

Seventy-two fires were burning in the region as of Monday morning. The total number of active fires in the region has not changed since Friday, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

Of the 72 fires burning in the region as of Monday, 56 were being monitored, AFFES said. Six were not under control, 12 were under control, and two fires were being held with existing resources, and not expected to grow due to ongoing suppression efforts.

The Sioux Lookout district had the most active fires out of all of northwestern Ontario's fire districts with 31.

There were 24 fires in the Red Lake district, seven in the Nipigon district, five in the Fort Frances district, four in the Dryden district, and one in the Kenora district.

There were no active fires burning Monday in the Thunder Bay district.

AFFES said the fire hazard was mainly low to moderate, with a few small areas of high hazard in the Red Lake, Fort Frances, and Thunder Bay districts.