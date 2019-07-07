Wildfire hazard drops in northwestern Ontario, restricted zones remain in some districts amid 78 fires

The wildfire hazard in northwestern Ontario dropped over the weekend, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

As of Monday morning, the hazard was low across the northwest. Still, the province was maintaining a restricted fire zone in the Fort Frances district, and southern portions of the Kenora and Dryden districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

AFFES said areas in the southern part of the region saw significant rainfall on the weekend. As well, fires in the Quetico Provincial Park area received between 19 and 29 millimetres, while fires north of Ignace saw 20-50 millimetres.

Quetico's backcountry remains closed to the public.

There were 78 forest fires in the northwest as of Monday morning, with 32 of them in the Sioux Lookout district and 23 in the Red Lake district.