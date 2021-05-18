Rainfall helps forest fire suppression efforts in northwestern Ontario

Recent rainfall in northwestern Ontario has helped with suppression efforts on some of the region's largest forest fires, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) says.

In the morning, there were 89 active fires and the fire hazard was mostly low to moderate, with some pockets of high hazard in the Fort Frances, Nipigon and Thunder Bay districts.

In the last AFFES daily update, released late Sunday afternoon, the agency said fire behaviour on some of the region's largest fires has slowed due to rainfall and cooler temperatures.

AFFES said Kenora 51, which is at about 200,600 hectares, saw 30 to 50 millimetres of rain Friday and Saturday, and a further three to eight millimetres are expected in the fire area Monday. That, AFFES said, has led to reduced fire activity, and limited the potential for new starts.

Kenora 51 is about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong. An evacuation order for the community was issued earlier this month, but has since been lifted.

Red Lake fires 51 and 65 (53,500 hectares and 20,250 hectares, respectively) has each seen about 100 millimetres of rain since Aug. 1. There has been no growth on either fire in recent days, AFFES said.

Red Lake 51 is about 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation, while Red Lake 65 is about six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation. Both communities were evacuated earlier in the fire season, but residents have since returned home.

Quetico park still closed

AFFES also said it saw "significantly reduced" fire behaviour on Red Lake 77 Sunday due to recent rain. The fire is about 33 kilometres west of Red Lake and about 32,800 hectares in size.

Environment Canada again issued special air quality statements for the Atikokan, Upsala, and Quetico areas on Monday due to forest fire smoke.

Quetico Provincial Park's backcountry remains closed to campers and travellers due to forest fire activity.