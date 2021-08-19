Heat warnings in northwestern Ontario continue as 101 forest fires burn in region

Heat warnings were in effect for most of northwestern Ontario on Thursday as 101 forest fires burned in the region.

Environment Canada issued the heat warnings for a number of areas, including:

Thunder Bay

Atikokan

Upsala

Quetico

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Frances

Webequie

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Kenora

Lake Nipigon

Pickle Lake

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout

Rainfall warnings were also issued for the Webequie and Pickle Lake areas on Thursday — Environment Canada said up to 50 mm of rain could fall in those areas — while a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Pikangikum.

The storm could bring heavy rain, nickel-sized hail, and strong wind gusts to the Pikangikum area, Environment Canada said.

The warnings come as 101 forest fires burn in the region.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said a restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

AFFES also provided updates on some of the region's larger fires:

Kenora 51, which is about 200,600 hectares in size and not under control. The fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong First Nation, on the north side of Umfreville Lake. AFFES said fire behaviour is increasing on the east and northeast sections of Kenora 51, which is expected to continue due to warm and sunny weather in the forecast. An evacuation of Wabameesoong began last week, but the evacuation order has since been lifted.

Red Lake 65, which is located about six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation and is about 20,250 hectares in size. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Poplar Hill was evacuated earlier in the fire season, but residents have since returned home.

Red Lake 51 is about 53,500 hectares and located about 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Deer Lake was evacuated earlier in the fire season, but residents have returned home.

Red Lake 77, not under control at about 32,700 hectares, and located about 33 kilometres west of Red Lake. AFFES said wet weather moving into the area over the next few days will help suppression efforts.

AFFES said, at 200,600 hectares, the Kenora 51 fire is larger than the 10-year average for total hectares burned in Ontario to date, which is about 162,000 hectares.

Kenora 51 also accounts for 28 per cent of all fire on the Ontario landscape during the 2021 fire season, which has totaled just over 716,450 hectares so far this year.

Smoke from the region's forest fires also prompted Environment Canada to issue special air quality statements for the Atikokan, Upsala and Quetico areas on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Quetico Provincial Park's backcountry was closed to campers and travellers due to forest fire activity inside the park.

The Ontario government earlier issued an emergency order for the northwest that allows the province to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.