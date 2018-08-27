Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of northwestern Ontario on Wednesday as 96 forest fires burn in the region.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said a restricted fire zone remains in effect for the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

Suppression efforts continue on some of the region's larger, more-established fires, including:

Kenora 51, which is about 200,600 hectares in size and not under control. It's about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong First Nation, on the north side of Umfreville Lake. AFFES said Wednesday that fire behaviour is low on the west side of the fire, and increasing in the east and northeast sections. An evacuation of Wabameesoong began last week.

Red Lake 65, located about six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation, is about 20,200 hectares in size. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Poplar Hill was evacuated about a month ago, but residents returned home last week.

Red Lake 51 is about 53,500 hectares and about 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Deer Lake was evacuated about a month ago, but residents returned home in recent days.

Red Lake 77, not under control at about 32,800 hectares, is about 33 kilometres west of Red Lake. AFFES said the fire is showing active behaviour on its western flank on Wednesday, with open flames.

No new fires were discovered in the region on Tuesday, AFFES said. It marks the first time since Aug. 9 that no new fire starts were reported.

Temperatures soaring

Also Wednesday, Environment Canada again issued heat warnings for many parts of the region, with temperatures expected to reach about 35 to 40 C with the humidex during the day.

The warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Thunder Bay.

Atikokan.

Quetico.

Upsala.

Webequie.

Fort Frances.

Rainy Lake.

Dryden.

Ignace.

Geraldton.

Manitouwadge.

Hornepayne.

Kenora.

Lake Nipigon.

Pickle Lake.

Red Lake.

Ear Falls.

Pikangikum.

Sioux Lookout.

A special air quality statement was also issued for the Atikokan, Upsala and Quetico area due smoke.

The Ontario government earlier issued an emergency order for the northwest that allows the province to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.

Fire activity has led to the closure of Quetico Provincial Park's backcountry to all camping and travelling. The closure went into effect on Tuesday.