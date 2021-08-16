Heat warnings in effect as 111 forest fires burn in northwestern Ontario on Monday

Environment Canada is advising people in northwestern Ontario to be wary of heat exhaustion as high temperatures are expected throughout the region in the coming days.

And the temperature may lead to higher forest fire behaviour as the week goes on, the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 111 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario.

"Currently, the forest fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the northwest region," Jonathan Scott, AFFES fire information officer, said. "And the next few days will maintain that hazard."

Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said temperatures are expected to stay within the high 20s to low 30s C — or mid-30s with the humidex — for much of the week.

"There is a very warm air mass that's coming from the prairies and the American Midwest making its way into northwestern Ontario," he said Monday. "It's going to be lasting into at least midweek."

Following that, a low pressure system will come into the region, which will bring showers, and possibly thunderstorms, on Thursday and Friday, and probably into Saturday, Flisfeder said.

Scott said the rain may reduce fire behaviour, depending on the amount, and where, specifically, it falls in the region.

In the meantime, suppression efforts continue on some of northwestern Ontario's larger fires, including:

Kenora 51, which is about 200,600 hectares in size and not under control. The fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong First Nation, on the north side of Umfreville Lake. AFFES said fire behaviour is expected to pick up over the next few days due to warm and sunny weather. An evacuation of Wabameesoong began last week.

Red Lake 65, which is located about six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation and is about 20,200 hectares in size. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Poplar Hill was evacuated about a month ago, but residents returned home last week.

Red Lake 51 is about 53,500 hectares and located about 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Deer Lake was evacuated about a month ago, but residents returned home in recent days.

Red Lake 77, not under control at about 32,700 hectares, and located about 33 kilometres west of Red Lake. AFFES said fire activity is increasing due to wind and lower humidity.

A restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

The Ontario government earlier issued an emergency order for the northwest that allows the province to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.