105 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for several parts of northwestern Ontario as 105 fires burned in the region on Sunday.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said seven new fires had been discovered as of early evening Saturday.

Of the 105 burning Sunday morning, 14 were not under control, five were being held, 10 were under control, and 76 were being monitored, AFFES said.

The region's fires of note include:

Kenora 51, which is about 200,600 hectares in size and not under control. The fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong, on the north side of Umfreville Lake. AFFES said fire behaviour is expected to pick up over the next few days as sunny, warm and dry weather returns to the area. An evacuation of Wabameesoong began last week.

Red Lake 65, which is located about six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Poplar Hill was evacuated about a month ago, but residents returned home last week.

Red Lake 51 is about 53,500 hectares and located about 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The fire is smouldering with some visible smoke. Deer Lake was evacuated about a month ago, but residents returned home in recent days.

Red Lake 77, not under control at about 32,700 hectares, and located about 33 kilometres west of Red Lake. The fire is smouldering with some open flame on its east flank, AFFES said.

A restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

The Ontario government earlier issued an emergency order for the northwest that allows the province to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.