One-hundred and eighteen forest fires were burning in northwestern Ontario on Thursday morning, with Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) warning of more possible starts due to recent lightning strikes.

Forest fires have been plaguing the region for weeks, leading to partial or full evacuations of communities, although many evacuees are returning home this week.

Crews continue suppression efforts on the region's larger fires, including:

Kenora 51, at about 200,600 hectares and not under control, located 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong, on the north side of Umfreville Lake. AFFES said recent rainfall is expected to reduce fire behaviour for a short period. Wabaseemoong is being evacuated due to fire activity.

Red Lake 65, now at about 20,200 hectares and six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation. The fire is listed as smouldering with some visible smoke. Poplar Hill was evacuated about a month ago, but residents are returning home this week.

Red Lake 51, about 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The fire was about 53,500 hectares as of Thursday morning and listed as smouldering with some visible smoke. Deer Lake was evacuated about a month ago, but residents are returning home this week.

Red Lake 77, at about 32,700 hectares and 33 kilometres west of Red Lake. The fire is smouldering, with some open flame on the east flank.

Restricted fire zone areas in place

A restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Nipigon districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

The Ontario government earlier issued an emergency order for the northwest that allows the province to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.