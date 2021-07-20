Forest fires drive air quality concerns in northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for some parts of northwestern Ontario on Sunday due to smoke from forest fires burning in the region.

The air quality statements were issued Sunday morning for the Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, Kenora, Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Pikangikum areas.

"Smoke plumes are over western portions of northwestern Ontario, resulting in poor air quality," Environment Canada said. "Low visibilities have also been reported over a few locations. Smoke is expected to remain over the area today."

As of Sunday morning, there were 120 forest fires burning in the region, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

Three new fires were discovered on Saturday, including Fort Frances 121. The 0.4 hectare fire is located 30 kilometres north of Atikokan, and is being observed.

Suppression efforts continue on larger, more established fires burning in the region:

Kenora 51 — the fire is 197,500 hectares, burning north of Umfreville Lake, about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemong; a partial evacuation of the community took place last week. AFFES said the fire saw some precipitation this weekend, and community protection efforts are ongoing.

Red Lake 51 — 52,000 hectares, located 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation; the community has been evacuated. AFFES said crews are working hose lines on the fire, and helicopters are assisting as needed.

Red Lake 65 — 19,700 hectares, burning six kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation. The fire is not under control, and the community has been evacuated. Crews are focused on protecting Poplar Hill, AFFES said.

Red Lake 77 — burning 33 kilometres west of Red Lake, not under control. Fire guard is being built to the east of the fire, and crews are working hose lines, AFFES said.

A restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Nipigon districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

The Ontario government earlier issued an emergency order for northwestern Ontario that allows it to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.