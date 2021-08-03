Heat, air quality warnings in effect for northwestern Ontario

Air quality statements and heat warnings were issued for northwestern Ontario Tuesday as more than 100 forest fires burn in the region.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for a number of areas, including:

Dryden.

Ignace.

Fort Frances.

Rainy Lake.

Kenora.

Red Lake.

Pikangikum.

Sioux Lookout.

Temperatures in those areas are expected to reach about 30 degrees and stretch into the mid-30s with the humidex, Environment Canada said.

Temperatures will remain high on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler temperatures expected Thursday.

Meanwhile, air quality statements are in effect for all of northwestern Ontario, due to smoke from the more than 100 forest fires burning in the region on Tuesday.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said the fire hazard is high across most of the region, with some pockets of low to moderate hazard in the southern parts of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts.

A restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Nipigon districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

The province has also issued an emergency order for northwestern Ontario that allows it to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.