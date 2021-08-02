Wabaseemoong on standby for evacuation due to large forest fire

Wabaseemoong Independent Nations is on standby for an evacuation due to a large forest fire burning north of the community.

Kenora 51 is listed at about 188,200 hectares and not under control. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was burning about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong, on the north side of Umfreville Lake, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

Jonathan Scott, fire information officer with AFFES, said Monday the fire had not yet been seen on the south side of the lake.

However, on Sunday, Wabaseemoong Chief Waylon Scott posted a letter received from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, which stated that while community residents did not need to evacuate yet, vulnerable residents should start preparing.

"There are no evacuation orders in place, but the situation may change rapidly and community members should keep informed and maintain contact," the letter reads.

CBC News reached out to Chief Waylon Scott and Grand Council Treaty #3 for comment on Monday, but has not yet received a response.

Jonathan Scott said suppression efforts are ongoing on Kenora 51.

"Helicopters with buckets and water bombing airplanes are being used to slow the fire's progression," he said. "Ignition crews are bringing the fire to natural boundaries. Bulldozer lines are being used to improve access to the fire. And crews are working to protect community values and critical infrastructure."

107 fires in region

Overall, there were 107 fires burning in northwestern Ontario on Monday afternoon.

AFFES said in its daily update that recent lightning in the region, as well as fire intensity, are expected to lead to more starts in the next few days.

A restricted fire zone remains in effect in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Nipigon districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.

The province has also issued an emergency order for northwestern Ontario that allows it to take special measures "to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The restrictions apply to certain industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and start fires. A complete list of affected operations is available on Ontario's forest fire information page.