Suppression efforts continue on large forest fires in Kenora area

Suppression efforts on four large forest fires burning in the Kenora and Red Lake areas continues, with two of the fires now classified as being held.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said Kenora 25, which is about 2,000 hectares, and Kenora 30, which is about 1,160 hectares, are not under control.

Both fires are burning east of Kenora.

However, Kenora 27, which is burning north of Kenora and is about 4,480 hectares, and Red Lake 10, which is burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park and is about 6,000 hectares, are both now classified as being held.

Elsewhere in the region, Thunder Bay 8, which is 97 hectares and burning in Oliver Paipoonge, remains under control.

Dryden 13, which is located southeast of Dryden and is 22.6 hectares, is also under control, AFFES said.

Another large fire, Sioux Lookout 3, is not under control at about 3,400 hectares. That fire is located near Lac Seul.

For a full list of the fires burning in northwestern Ontario, visit the province's interactive forest fire map.

AFFES said Thursday the fire hazard in the region is mainly low to moderate, with a few pockets of high hazard.