Over a dozen forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario

More than a dozen forest fires were burning in Ontario's northwest on Tuesday morning, and several of them have been deemed under control.

The largest fire in the region is Kenora 26, at 150 hectares. It's listed as not under control, and is burning just west of Hawk Lake. Two other small fires are also in the vicinity of Kenora 26.

Crews are also working on Fort Frances 5, which at 144 hectares is burning northwest of Quetico and is listed as being held.

Sioux Lookout 3 is not under control at 71.6 hectares, and burning about 44 kilometres northwest of Sioux Lookout, the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said.

Six crews have been assigned to the fire, which "required aggressive initial attack with waterbombers and FireRanger crews."

Dryden 30, meanwhile, which is 30 hectares and not under control, is burning near Adair Lake, southeast of Dryden.

Check for full list of fires

For a full list of active fires in the region, visit the province's interactive forest fire map.

AFFES said the fire hazard is high to extreme in the southern half of the region, while recent rain has lowered the hazard to low to moderate in the northeast portion.