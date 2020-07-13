10 forest fires burning in northwestern Ontario on Monday

Ten forest fires were burning in northwestern Ontario on Monday morning, with the largest blaze, a 144-hectare fire located near Quetico, being held by fire crews.

The fires are:

Red Lake 6, located near Sandy Lake, 0.1 hectares, under control.

Red Lake 5, located in Pikangikum territory, 0.1 hectares, being held.

Red Lake 8, burning near Tack Lake, about 17 kilometres southwest of Red Lake, being held at 0.3 hectares.

Red Lake 9, burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, not under control, size unknown.

Kenora 22, burning just south of Woodland Caribou, 1.5 hectares, not under control.

Kenora 23, located about 67 kilometres north of Kenora, not under control at 0.1 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 3, burning just north of Lac Seul, 15 hectares, not under control.

Fort Frances 5, located northwest of Quetico, 144 hectares, being held.

Nipigon 5, burning east of Lake Nipigon, 10 hectares, not under control.

Nipigon 4, located northeast of Wabakimi, 0.3 hectares, under control.

The provincial Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency said the fire hazard is predominately moderate to high across the region.

There are, however, areas of low hazard in the far north of the Nipigon and Sioux Lookout districts and a few areas of extreme hazard in the Fort Frances district.