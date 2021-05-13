4 forest fires burning in northwest as of Thursday morning

Four forest fires are burning in the northwest region as of Thursday morning, including one located about 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

The province's Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said Thunder Bay 4 is located near Sovereign Road. It's listed as not under control, and is 0.8 hectares in size.

Elsewhere in the region, Fort Frances 5 is listed as not under control at 40 hectares, and is located near Whalen Lake, about 77 km east of Fort Frances.

Meanwhile, Kenora 17 is not under control at 0.1 hectares, and is located near Washagamis Bay First Nation, about 10 kilometres south of Kenora.

Finally, Kenora 18 is not under control at 0.4 hectares, and is burning near Twin Lake, about 36 kilometres west of Kenora.

AFFES said the fire hazard is predominantly high across the region, with pockets of extreme hazard in the southwestern parts of the region, and an area of moderate hazard in the Nipigon district.