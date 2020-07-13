Three new forest fires reported in northwest on Wednesday

Three new forest fires were reported in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday, the province said.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) announced two of the new fires on Wednesday afternoon, as part of its daily update.

Both fires are burning east of Sioux Lookout.

Dryden 8 is located near Die Lake, about 65 kilometres east of Sioux Lookout. It was listed as not under control at 0.1 hectares.

Dryden 9 is burning near South Lake, about 84 kilometres east of Sioux Lookout. It was also listed as not under control at 0.1 hectares.

However, the province's interactive fire map shows one more fire was discovered later Wednesday, after the AFFES update was released: Fort Frances 4 is burning in the Rainy River district, east of Rainy Lake and is listed as under control at 0.1 hectares.

Two other fires are still burning in the northwest, which were reported earlier:

Fort Frances 3 in the Rainy River district, 575 hectares.

Dryden 7, north of Dryden, 7.5 hectares.

Both Fort Frances 3 and Dryden 7 are listed as being under control.