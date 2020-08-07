Two new northwestern Ontario forest fires confirmed Thursday

Two new forest fires were confirmed in northwestern Ontario as of Thursday afternoon, the provincial Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said.

One of the fires, known as Nipigon 40, is 1.3 hectares and located on an island in Lake Nipigon, about 120 kilometres west of Geraldton. It's being observed.

The second fire, Sioux Lookout 44, is not under control and burning near Lynxpaw Lake, about 84 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout. The fire is 0.3 hectares, AFFES said.

In total, there are five forest fires burning in the northwest region.

Of those, one is under control and one is not under control; the rest are being observed.

The forest fire hazard is mainly high to extreme in the region, with areas of low to moderate hazard in the northern parts of the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout districts, AFFES said.