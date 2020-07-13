Six new forest fires were reported in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) stated in a written release

The new fires include:

Sioux Lookout 22, which was burning near Kirk Lake but has been declared out

Nipigon 35, 0.1 hectares, burning near Summit Lake, not under control

Dryden 19, 0.1 hectares, located near the rail corridor at Iron Lake, not under control

Dryden 20, one hectare, located near Waldriff Lake, not under control

Thunder Bay 48, 0.3 hectares, burning near Snake Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, not under control

Sioux Lookout 23, 0.3 hectares, located near Takeoff Lake, not under control

As of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, there were 14 fires burning in the region, AFFES said.

Five were not under control, five were under control, and four were under observation.

Three fires were declared out on Wednesday.

The fire hazard is mainly high in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Thunder Bay, and Nipigon sectors, AFFES said, and low in the southern areas of the region, including along the Minnesota border and north shore of Lake Superior.