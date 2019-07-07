Two new forest fires confirmed in northwest on Tuesday afternoon

There were two new forest fires confirmed burning in the northwest on Tuesday afternoon, Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

One of the two new fires was Kenora 23, located near Dogtooth Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire was not under control.

The second fire was Fort Frances 22, located west of Kawene Lake. That fire was also 0.1 hectares, and has been declared out.

Seven other new fires were discovered Monday evening, AFFES said.

They are:

Nipigon 28, located west of Bite Lake. The fire is under control at 0.1 hectares.

Thunder Bay 37 (under control at 0.2 hectares) and Thunder Bay 38 (not under control at 0.1 hectare) are located north of Wabinosh Bay on Lake Nipigon.

Fort Frances 20 (out at 0.1 hectares) and Fort Frances 21 (0.1 hectares, not under control), located near Eva Lake.

Fort Frances 19, located on a peninsula of Rainy Lake, 0.7 hectares, under control.

Fort Frances 18, located south of Crystal Lake, 0.7 hectares, under control.

As of about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 22 active fires in the region, AFFES said.

Seven are not under control, 12 are under control, and three are being observed.

The fire hazard is low in the western half of the region, including the Red Lake, Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances areas, and parts of the Thunder Bay sector, due to recent precipitation.

The hazard is high to extreme in the Nipigon sector, and the far northeast portions of the Sioux Lookout sector, AFFES said.