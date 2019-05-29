Moderate to high fire hazard in northwestern Ontario, according to MNRF

After a relatively quiet start to the season, the fire hazard in northwestern Ontario is moderate to high across the region, officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry stated in a written release late Tuesday afternoon.

Three new forest fires were confirmed on May 28.

Two of the fires are located in Pikangikum First Nation. Red Lake Fire number 10 is being held at 0.1 hectares, while Red Lake Fire number 11 is not under control at 2 hectares, Jonathan Scott, fire information officer, stated in the release.

The third forest fire, located in Sandy Lake First Nation, has been declared out at 0.1 hectares.