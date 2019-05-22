Officials with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say two forest fires have been confirmed in northwestern Ontario by Tuesday afternoon.

Red Lake Fire Number 4 and Red Lake Fire Number 5 are both located in Pikangikum First Nation, Jonathan Scott, a fire information officers, announced in a written release.

Scott said Red Lake Fire Number 4 has been declared out at 0.2 hectares while Red Lake Fire Number 5 is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

He stated that the current forest fire hazard is moderate with an area of high hazard in the southwest portion of the region and recommends campers continue to practice safe campfire practices.