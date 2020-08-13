Firefighters make 'good progress' on forest fire burning near Red Lake Ont.

A forest fire continues to threaten the town of Red Lake Ont., but as of Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reported positive progress in the battle against the blaze.

On Tuesday, the fire had grown to cover 750 hectares and was burning just two kilometres from the community in northwestern Ontario. However, as of Thursday morning, the fire had been reduced to cover about 550 hectares and the burn toward the community has slowed, according to the ministry.

"It was another successful day," reads a statement issued by the ministry's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services unit on Wednesday evening.

The ministry said 20 firefighting crews were faced with challenging conditions on Wednesday, but managed to contain the fire, stopping it from growing in size.

Hydro, telephone lines yet to be impacted by fire

According to the ministry, the fire has yet to impact hydro and communication lines in the community. Highway 105, a main passage in and out of the community, remains open for southbound traffic. However, Highway 618 in the Madsen area remains closed.

The MNRF has deployed heavy machinery to help fight the blaze, including eight helicopters that supported ground crews, bucketing water onto the fire's edges.

Water bombers have also been on scene. According to the ministry, 800 loads, or five million litres of water have been dropped on the fire, which is referred to as Red Lake 49.

As of Wednesday, a majority of the Red Lake community had left, but around 500 residents remained.

Red Lake, Ont., home to more than 4,000 people, has been impacted by a large forest fire burning near the town. (CBC News)

The Mayor of Red Lake and provincial police continue to urge residents to evacuate the area. Shelters and accommodations have been set up for evacuees in Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora, and throughout the region.

Forest fire hazard 'high to extreme' across region

Forest fire crews are also battling a fire approximately 53 kilometres southwest of Eabametoong First Nation.

The fire has caused poor air quality in the Indigenous community, forcing officials to send its most vulnerable population to Thunder Bay. Several planes carrying residents from Eabametoong arrived in the city on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, officials said the fire is not a direct threat to the community's buildings or infrastructure. As of Thursday morning, the fire wasreported to be 3,603 hectares in size.

According to the MNRF, the forest fire hazard across the region is "high to extreme," with 32 active fires across the northwest of the province.