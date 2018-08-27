Forest fire north of Rainy River not under control

A 100-hectare forest fire continues to burn about 10 kilometres north of Rainy River, Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said Tuesday.

The fire, which is known as Fort Frances 3 and is burning near Wilson Creek Road, was discovered on April 26, and is not under control.

It's one of two active fires burning in the region as of Monday afternoon.

The second fire, Dryden 7, is listed as being under control at 7.5 hectares. AFFES said it was burning near Anton Road, about two kilometres north of Dryden.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the northwest region.