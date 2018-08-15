MNRF seeks people responsible for starting forest fire on Lake of the Woods

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals responsible for starting a forest fire on an island in Lake of the Woods.

Conservation officers said the fire was 0.1 hectares in size when they discovered it on Saturday, August 4 on a small island northeast of Mather Island on Lake of the Woods — which can only be accessed by boat.

According to a written statement on Wednesday, the fire started in the vicinity of an area that individuals used to build a camp fire.

Local fisherman saw the fire and reported it to MNRF in Kenora where fire rangers came and suppressed it.

Conservation officers are reminding residents to keep fires under control at all times and extinguish it properly before leaving the area as as individuals can be held responsible for the costs of extinguishing a forest fire, as well as any property damages incurred.