Forest fire hazard reported to be high to extreme throughout northwest region

The forest fire hazard is reported to be mainly high to extreme across the northwest region, after twelve new fires were reported by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) on Sunday.

According to the MNRF, there are now 20 active fires in the Northwest Region. In a release issued Sunday, the ministry said 14 of the fires are not under control, two fires are being held, one fire is under control, and three fires are being observed.

Of the 20 active fires, twelve were confirmed by the ministry as recently as Sunday, August 9.

The new fires include a 15 hectare-sized blaze near the Ogoki Reservoir, approximately 60 kilometres northeast of Armstrong. According to the MNRF, waterbombers attacked the fire on Sunday afternoon, but the fire is still being reported as not under control.

A 60 hectare fire has also been reported near Two River Lake, approximately 31 kilometres west of Bearskin Lake. The MNRF said in a release on Sunday that the fire is not under control.

The ministry is also reporting a cluster of five fires, the largest is 80 hectares, east of Eabametoong First Nation. The Ministry said several of the fires received an air attack on Sunday afternoon. Within the cluster, four of the fires are not under control with the exception of one which is being held.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services are reminding the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning and to follow Ontario's outdoor burning regulations.

More information on Ontario's Forest Fire Prevention Act can be found online .