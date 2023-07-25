The provincial Opposition NDP says more support and resources are needed for northern Ontario forest fire fighters as the wildfire season is about to stretch into August.

"Already the 2023 wildfire season has shattered records," NDP Leader Marit Stiles said during a media conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday. "Canadian wildfires have already burned an area larger than Lake Ontario, Erie and Michigan, all those Great Lakes combined.

"Sixty-five forest fires are still burning across Ontario, many out of control, and even as we gather here today, there are forests that are burning. Make no mistake — this is the climate crisis in action."

However, those battling the fires — including firefighters, pilots, logistics staff, engineers or other workers — "are not being respected by this government with fair wages and fair working conditions," Stiles said.

"When fire workers aren't supported, it's hard to recruit," she said. "That has serious consequences for future summers when we need people with the experience and the knowledge to lead our fire crews and keep us safe."

Fewer crews from U.S., other provinces

Taylor Dalzell is a wildland firefighter from Pickle Lake and crew leader in Ontario who's in his eighth season fighting wildfires.

He told CBC Radio's The Current that this year's forest fires are "getting larger and some of them are quite intense."

"I know specifically for Ontario we are short crews this fire season," he said. "We're not up to our full complement of crews, so it can be quite difficult fighting some of those fires."

Overall, Dalzell said Ontario is short about 48 fire crews this year.

"For the teams on the ground within Ontario, that means we don't have as much resources to draw from when we're fighting certain fires. I know that could be taxing on the crews, because we are going to be spread that much more thin."

In previous seasons, Ontario could bring in crews from other provinces or the United States for extra support, but because the 2023 fire season is so chaotic, that isn't possible.

"Luckily we were able to get some crews in from Mexico," he said. "However, there was only a limited number of crews because I think a majority of the Mexican crews went to B.C. and Alberta."

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles spoke at a news conference in Toronto on Monday, saying the wildfire situation shows 'this is the climate crisis in action.' (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)

At Monday's news conference, fire management technician Mark Belanger said crew leaders make about $17,000 over a six-month fire season.

"None receive any isolation, or danger pay or standby pay for when they're out on fire assignments and in the bush," he said.

"It takes a minimum of seven years to become a proficient crew leader and a supervisor. The required knowledge can't be taught. It's specifically experienced based. When we draw students from two- and four-year programs to come fight fires, but then don't provide job opportunities or hope for the future, it's easy to see how we failed to retain them or get those seven years of experience.

"We need experienced people to lead crews, but if people aren't willing to stay in the job, we lose all of those years of experience and we can't form enough crews."

Military crews, or those from outside Canada, meanwhile, can only be used for specific, low-risk assignments, Belanger said.

Stiles said that in addition to higher wages, provincial funding cuts to forest fire operations must be reversed.

"The Ford Conservatives and the governments before them have turned a highly skilled, experienced workforce into a precarious workforce where we cannot retain and recruit people."

Emergency preparedness funding is up: MNR spokesperson

In a written response to CBC News, the province said there have been no cuts to firefighting services; in fact, emergency fire preparedness funding has been increased by more than 92 per cent since 2018.

"In 2021-22, the province's year-start allocation for Emergency Fire Fighting was $100 million, and year-end expenditures were $249 million," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Resources stated. "In 2022-23, the year-start allocation was $100 million; the year-start allocation has increased in 2023-24 to $134.9 million.

"As shown, we do not hesitate to spend more than what is allocated in the budget process to ensure that staff have the equipment and resources they need to fight wildland fires safely. As this year's fire season unfolds, we will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to ensure the safety and protection of our communities."

The ministry said staffing levels have been impacted by a highly competitive labour market and other economic factors, but the province is exploring recruitment and retention strategies to address the shortage.

Wages for forest fire fighters are negotiated through a collective bargaining process. Currently, fire rangers in Ontario make between $22.89 and $29.26 per hour, and the existing collective bargaining agreement will be in place until Dec. 31.