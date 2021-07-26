Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Thunder Bay this week

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced he'll be visiting Thunder Bay this week, as part of the province's response to forest fires in northwestern Ontario.

Ford announced the visit during a news conference in Ottawa held Monday afternoon, when he was asked why the province has not declared a state of emergency over the region's forest fires, something that's been called for by First Nations, as well as the provincial NDP.

"First of all, we're throwing every single resource we have up there," Ford said. "I've talked to chiefs up there, have also talked to mayors as well."

"I'm heading up there Wednesday to the command centre in Thunder Bay," he said. "But anything they need, they're going to get. I will spare no expense."

Further details about Ford's visit weren't provided, with a spokesperson for Ford's office telling CBC News on Monday that more information would be available in the coming days.