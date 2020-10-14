Federal government announces food security funding for groups in Thunder Bay-Superior North

Five organizations in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding are receiving federal food security funding.

The announcement of nearly $180,000 to be split between Roots to Harvest, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, the Salvation Army, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek and the Red Rock Indian Band was made by Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu on Wednesday.

"Our local organizations serve so many in the community and provide critical support for

vulnerable people, even at the best of times," Hajdu said in a written statement.

"The pandemic has exacerbated the food needs families and individuals in the community face, and we're forming these critical partnerships with local organizations to meet the gravest needs of our struggling neighbours."

The funding allocations come from the Local Food Infrastructure Fund and the Emergency Fund for Food Security.