Some people who use Thunder Bay's food banks and feeding programs say they are making do with even less as grocery prices rise and food banks try to keep up with exploding demand.

For Rusty David, the take-out bag lunches at the Dew Drop Inn now serve as his only meal just about every day, he said.

"The bag lunch is always the best option for spreading it out," he said.

David, who has injuries that limit his employment options, said he previously made use of food from the Salvation Army and the Gathering Table, but he's simply not able to carry the heavy boxes of canned goods anymore.

On a couple of occasions, "when things have gotten really desperate," he has called 211 to arrange for a delivery of goods from northwestern Ontario's Regional Food Distribution Association, he said.

He signed up for this year's Christmas hamper, but he had only used the service once previously.

"It's just I know there's not a whole lot to go around right now," he said. "And if everybody's on rations, I can survive off of what the Dew Drop gives me in a day … A pack of Oreos – it's not going to taste as good as knowing that I didn't make somebody else hungry. Right?"

David said he's lived in other places in Canada and believes Thunder Bay is blessed by the generosity shown to hungry people in the city.

He urged people who might be considering donating to the food bank to do it.

"I would definitely say to them that if you can't think with your heart, think with your wallet, because the amount that you spend on a donation to a food bank is going to come back in dividends on the amount that you're going to save on other social things like health care," he said.

Rising grocery prices bringing more people to food banks

Tracey MacKinnon also urged people to donate, saying people need to eat, and the rising cost of groceries is making it even harder to make ends meet.

"More people these past couple of years have required their services than ever before," she said of food banks.

MacKinnon, who relies on the Ontario Disability Support Program, and who spoke to CBC News via email to save cell phone minutes, said she's noticing more beans, soups and crackers in her hampers lately.

"I will always advocate for fresh food versus processed or canned as this is the healthier choice," she said. "However, I'm also realistic. Fresh food, especially over the past while, is really expensive."

Food banks have made great strides in offering more fresh food and a greater variety of foods in recent years, said Volker Kromm, the executive director of the Regional Food Distribution Association.

But soaring grocery prices and a reduction in the emergency funding that was supplied to organizations like his at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic means the "premium" hampers they handed out at the start of the pandemic have dwindled in size.

"I'd love to be able to provide fruit and juices every time but [for] the food prices," Kromm said. "And also the supply sometimes isn't there."

MacKinnon regularly uses the Elizabeth Fry Society food bank, and she frequently travels from her home in Thunder Bay's south core to the Dew Drop Inn in the north core for a warm meal and a chance to socialize with others in her position.

She has not yet used the city's centralized 211 system, which allows people to register for hampers through the RFDA or several partner food banks.

"Call it my own foolish pride," she said. "Although I have been debating calling for a singles hamper this week, I haven't yet. Again my own pride."

MacKinnon, a former municipal council candidate and Green Party candidate at both the federal and provincial levels, said that, while she urges people to support food banks, she also advocates for better income supports to raise people out of poverty so they don't need to rely on food banks.

Government income support programs are nowhere near what is needed to help people struggling financially, she said.

Cynthia Sutton, who's family used food banks regularly a few years ago, said people should donate to them because, "You never know when it's going to be you.

"I think COVID and all the lockdowns and stuff like that have really shown people that maybe we aren't nearly as good off as we thought," Sutton said

She and her husband, Geoff, used to make the rounds to food banks run by St. Agnes and St. Thomas churches and the Gathering Place because they simply weren't earning enough money through work to pay the bills and feed their family.

"You have to decide, are we going to eat? Are we going to drive? Or are we going to keep our home at a comfortable temperature? So you kind of try and cut as many corners as possible," she said.

Her family has had to use food banks a couple of times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have a friend who uses them regularly.

It seems to be harder for some people to get the food they need now because of the new centralized system adopted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sutton said.

'Not a perfect system'

The Regional Food Distribution Association responded to the pandemic by partnering with several food banks to create a centralized distribution system to reduce interpersonal contact in order to curb the spread of the virus and to ensure that as many people as possible got a share of the available food.

People can now call 211 to register for a hamper and are directed to one of several locations to receive it.

Previously, people often frequented multiple food banks in an effort to meet their needs.

"It's not a perfect system, but it's all we've got right now," Kromm said. "Otherwise, my own staff would be taking call after call after call. And people will be going to many, many food banks, many sources for the food. I don't have an answer either. I wish someone would point me to something better.

Food banks are supposed to provide emergency food rather than being an individual's sole source of food, he added. But increasingly, they are becoming the sole source of food for members of some demographics.

"We're going to have to kind of take a look at the New Year," Kromm said. "We'll be knocking on doors in municipalities and the provincial government and various provincial aid associations saying, 'Help.'"

Sutton said even in the worst of times, her family probably used food banks less than others because of the stigma they felt around taking "handouts."

"But when your kids are hungry, you're going to do whatever you can do to feed them," she said. "And as much as you would prefer them to have salads and the good stuff, if you can get them a box of Kraft Dinner, and their bellies are full, good. And so we were really grateful for the food banks and still are."

