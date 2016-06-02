Thunder Bay food bank reopens Friday

The Thunder Bay Food Bank is reopening its doors on Friday after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept. 24.

For the time being, the food bank will open every second Friday morning and serve clients in the parking area of its building at 129 Miles St. E.

In a media release, the food bank said this will continue until renovations in the building are complete; after that, the building will re-open as well.

"We are thankful to [the Regional Food Distribution Association], Roots to Harvest, the Salvation Army and other organizations which were able to continue to feed those in need during the past few months," Reino Pitkanen, chair of the Thunder Bay Food Bank Board of Directors, said in a statement.

"We are happy to be re-opening as most of the other local food banks have also done recently," he said. "We particularly appreciate that Grace Place operated a temporary bi-weekly food bank to serve our clients during the last two months. They will be able to stop this service as we open ours."

Those planning on visiting the food bank on Friday are asked to pre-register through 211, to ensure that there's enough food available, and that records of service can be maintained.

The food bank board made the decision to close in March, as the organization is run by volunteers who are mostly seniors, and they are in a high-risk category when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All food stock and other supplies were distributed to other organizations.