After years of dedication and service to communities in northwestern Ontario, the executive director of the Thunder Bay Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) has been recognized with an award that highlights his "vision, leadership and passion for improving the quality of life for all people through food banking on a national level," according to Food Banks Canada.

"It was an honour," Volker Kromm said about receiving the Ed Bloos Award on Monday night. "I never do anything alone, but it was really wonderful to be recognized for the work that we do here in Thunder Bay and the region."

The award, given by Food Bank Canada, is named after a gentleman who had a "lifetime commitment and passion for serving people," according to Kromm.

For the past several years, Kromm said the local RFDA has helped raise thousands of dollars for CBC's Sounds of the Season project — a yearly initiative that helps deliver thousands of pounds of fresh produce and non-perishable products to Indigenous communities in northern Ontario during the holidays.

Kromm said this award shows him that the RFDA in Thunder Bay is on the "right track and doing the right things." (Volker Kromm / Submitted)

"We realized that there was such a disparity right across the region about having communities, especially the remote ones, that don't have access to healthy food," Kromm explained, "so we've been slowly chipping away at trying to find ways of the logistics, working with airlines and trucking companies and the donors ... it just gives us a chance to try and connect the dots and find more ways to get more food across the north."

Last year, a total of six planes travelled to 11 remote First Nation communities to deliver planeloads of food.

He said with the infrastructure now in place, it allows the RFDA to respond to emergencies in communities around the region and it also allowed the organization to purchase a bigger freezer to store the donated food.

By sharing the stories of how the CBC's Sounds of the Season has worked thus far, Kromm said he's been able to get more organizations on board to reach more communities across the country.

"When you provide the opportunity and the mechanisms to make it happen, they respond," he said, "so now I've got interest from Vancouver and Calgary and Montreal, so the spirit of giving and trying solutions is growing."

Kromm said although the award was given to him on Monday, he's "blessed to have a lot of people" that help him do the work that he does.

"I'm just the guy whose the referee or the coach. I try to help pull things together and listen to solutions," he said.

"I have a commitment to let no one go hungry."